  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala tops Niti Aayog's 2nd Health Index, UP worst performer

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, June 25: Kerala has occupied the top slot in terms of health performance among large states followed by Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, whereas Uttar Pradesh and Bihar remained at the bottom, according to the Niti Aayog's second round of Health Index.

    Kerala tops Niti Aayogs 2nd Health Index, UP worst performer
    Representational Image

    The ranking was done under three categories -- larger states, smaller states and Union territories (UTs) -- to ensure comparison among similar entities. Gujarat, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh stood at fourth, fifth and sixth spots, according to the report, titled 'Healthy States, Progressive India: Report on Rank of States and UTs'.

    Congress targets government on handling of wilful defaulters

    Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha were among the worst-performing states on the index. In terms of annual incremental performance among the larger states, Haryana, Rajasthan and Jharkhand are the top-three states.

    The second round of the Health Index took into account the period 2015-16 (base year) to 2017-18 (reference year). The Index is a composite score incorporating 23 indicators covering key aspects of health sector performance with major weightage to the outcomes.

    Among the smaller states, Mizoram ranked first in overall performance, while Tripura and Manipur were the top-two states in terms of incremental performance. Sikkim and Arunchal Pradesh had the biggest decrease in overall Health Index scores. Among the UTs, Chandigarh ranked first in overall performance, while Dadra and Nagar Haveli improved the most.

    Releasing the report, Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said the Aayog is committed to establishing the Health Index as an annual systematic tool to propel states towards undertaking multi-pronged interventions to bring better health outcomes. Niti Aayog member Vinod Kumar Paul said the Union government should spend 2.5 per cent of gross domestic product on health. "And state governments should increase their spending on health from an average of 4.7 per cent to 8 per cent of their budget (net state domestic product) on health," Paul said.

    According to the report, the decline in the overall Health Index score of five empowered action group states (Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha) between the base year and the reference year is attributed to the deterioration of performances of several indicators.

    "For instance, in Bihar, the deterioration between the base year and the reference year was primarily due to the performance related to total fertility rate, low birth weight, sex ratio at birth, TB (tuberculosis) treatment success rate, quality accreditation of public health facilities, time taken for NHM (National Health Mission) fund transfer," it said.

    The report also pointed out that there was a general positive correlation between the Health Index scores and the economic development levels of states and UTs as measured by per-capita net state domestic product (NSDP). Noting that overall, there is room for improvement in all states, even among the best, it said that "among the large states, the overall Health Index score of the best-performing state is more than two-and-a-half times of the overall score of the least-performing state".

    PM Modi approves reconstitution of NITI Aayog

    The report said several states have made good progress towards achieving sustainable development goals included in the index. Kerala and Tamil Nadu have already reached the 2030 SDG target for neonatal mortality rate (NMR), which is 12 neonatal deaths per 1,000 live births, it said.

    The first round of the Health Index was released in February 2018, which measured the annual and incremental performances of states and UTs for period 2014-15 (base year) to 2015-16 (reference year). The report has been prepared in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with technical assistance from the World Bank.

    More NITI AAYOG News

    Read more about:

    niti aayog kerala uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 16:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue