YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala to witness heavy rain for next five days: IMD

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thiruvananthapuram, May 15: The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rain in Kerala for the next five days due to strong westerly winds in the Arabian Sea.

    Kerala to witness heavy rain for next five days: IMD
    Water logging occurred in several parts of Kochi as pathways and roads got inundated after rains lashed the city.

    The weather-monitoring agency has issued an orange alert in six districts of Kerala on May 15. In the wake of rain, prediction state has made necessary arrangements in all districts. The Chief Secretary has called the meeting of all concerned departments yesterday evening and directed district collectors to intensify the preparations.

    A 24-hour control room has been started for places prone to flooding. It is also directed to start camps if necessary to shift people living in areas prone to landslides and flooding and to ensure basic facilities including food and water.

    The arrangements to pump water from water logging areas have also been made. The Disaster management department has asked people to avoid travelling to hilly areas and tourists to stay wherever they are and avoid travelling.

    The Central Meteorological Department has forecasted that the monsoon will reach the southern Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands and the southeastern Bay of Bengal today.

    The waterlogging occurred in several parts of Kochi as pathways and roads got inundated after rains lashed the city.

    Comments

    More KERALA News  

    Read more about:

    kerala weather monsoon

    Story first published: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 15:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 15, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X