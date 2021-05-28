COVID-19 vaccination drive for 18-44 age group not to start in Bengal from May 1: Official

Kerala to issue Covid vaccination certificates with passport number for people who plan to go abroad

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Thiruvananthpuram, May 28: The Kerala government on Friday will issue Covid-19 vaccination certificates with passport numbers to those who require it in order to travel abroad.

Various foreign countries demand vaccination certificates with the passport number of the visitor for travel clearance. This has come as a setback to people who have produced IDs other than their passports for registration on the CoWIN, the Central government's portal for vaccination registration.

In an official order, the state government said: "The Government of Kerala will issue a certificate in the prescribed format wherein passport number will be recorded and vaccination certificate issued to a person who wishes to go get travel clearance and requires such certificates".

Story first published: Friday, May 28, 2021, 23:57 [IST]