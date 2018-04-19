Kerala: Three policemen arrested in connection with 'custodial death' of Sreejith

Three policemen were arrested by Special Investigation Team (SIT) over custodial torture and death of Sreejith in Varapuzha. The arrest comes 8 days after Sreejith succumbed to custodial injuries.

Jithin Raj, Santosh Kumar and Sumesh, who took the youth, Sreejith, into custody from his house at Devaswompadam in Varapuzha on the night of April 6, were charged with murder after the investigation officers found them to have assaulted the youth while taking him into custody on the basis of a "false information".

Sreejith, 26, a resident of Devaswompadam, Varapuzha, was picked up from his residence around 11 pm on Friday by three plainclothes policemen. Around 4 am on Sunday, he was brought to the emergency department of Aster Medcity on referral from Ernakulam Medical College in a critical condition.

On arrival, he complained of abdominal pain, vomiting and inability to pass urine.

Varapuzha police had registered a case against 14 persons and arrested 10 in connection with the death of a 55-year-old man, who was found hanging in his house after a gang attacked his house on April 6.

The family of Sreejith have been demanding a probe by an independent investigative agency like the CBI as they stated that they had no faith in the Kerala Police.

