Kerala serial killer Jolly Joseph, two other accused sent to police custody till Oct 16

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 10: Jolly Joseph, and her two accomplices who were arrested from Kerala's Kozhikode in connection with six deaths in her family using cyanide between 2002 and 2016, was sent to police custody till October 16. All accused will be presented before the court on the same day.

Jolly Joseph and her two accomplices, M S Mathew and Prajikumar, who helped her by supplying cyanide, were arrested after the mortal remains of the victims were exhumed.

Kerala’s serial murder case using cyanide cracked

The woman is alleged to have murdered her father-in-law, mother-in-law and three other close relatives over the past 14 years. The police allege that the murders were committed to grab property.

The police tracked the killer after the arrest of Mathew and Prajikumar who are alleged to have supplied the cyanide to the accused.

The duo had access to the cyanide as they were working at a jewellery store. The chemical is used to process gold ornaments. The police say that both had left their jobs after the murders.