Kerala's Kumbalangi to be first synthetic pad-free village in India

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 13: Kumbalangi in Kerala's Ernakulam district which won acclaim as India's first model tourism village, is all set to become the first synthetic pad-free village in the country. The announcement will be made by Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan today. The achievement is part of a unique campaign underway in Ernakulam constituency.

As part of the project, a total of 5,000 menstrual cups will be distributed to women aged 18 and above.

The move is a part of an initiative titled 'Avalkayi' being implemented in the Ernakulam parliamentary constituency, following a tie-up with HLL Management Academy's 'Thingal' scheme and Indian Oil Corporation.

According to MP Hibi Eden,'''Avalkke Aai' ( For Her), an initiative to conduct camps for women in the Ernakulam Parliamentary Constituency to raise awareness on the use of menstrual cups and aid their distribution. This is an economically viable and environment friendly option for women which needs exposure.''

A normal sanitary napkin or a tampon contains large amounts of plastic, which can take up to 500-800 years to decompose.

With the rampant rise in the levels of global pollution and environmental crisis - time has come to renew conventional ways and chose sustainable menstruation.

What Are Menstrual Cups?

One of the lesser-used and talked about feminine hygiene measures, menstrual cups are not an invention of the twenty-first century. Having been around for more than 80 years, these eco-friendly feminine hygiene products are in demand now - thanks to the environmentally conscious society. With various awareness and health campaigns all across India actively popularizing the idea of sustainable menstruation, there are various measures to utilise menstrual care products without any impact on the environment.

Menstrual cups are one of the most cost-effective as well as inexpensive menstrual hygiene product that has a life span of 10 years.

The medical-grade silicone used in the manufacturing of menstrual cups has very low chances of contracting any infections or irritations. With various brands already in the market, getting yourself one is very easy.

There is stigma pertaining to the use of menstrual cup. The sleek container made of soft and clear silicone easily fits (can be irritating the first or second time) and eliminates the possibility of any rashes or irritation

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 15:35 [IST]