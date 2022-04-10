YouTube
    Kerala receives heavy rainfall, Met Department issues yellow alert

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 10: In Kerala, Met Department has issued a yellow alert for the districts of Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki today denoting the likelihood of isolated heavy rainfall.

    Kerala receives heavy rainfall, Met Department issues yellow alert

    The Department said squally weather with wind speed reaching upto 60 kmph is likely over South East Arabian sea, along and off Kerala coast, Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, and Southwest Bay of Bengal.

    Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. Many parts of Kerala received heavy rainfall last evening.

    kerala weather

    Story first published: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 13:28 [IST]
    X