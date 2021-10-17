Kerala rains: At least 10 dead, dozens missing after floods, landslides; NDRF Teams deployed, IAF on standby

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 17:At least ten people died and dozens are missing as heavy rain pounded many parts of Kerala on Saturday with a worried state government seeking the help of the army, air force and navy for rescue and relief operations.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has earmarked 11 teams to be deployed in south and central parts of Kerala which are pounded by heavy rains.

NDRF director general S N Pradhan said in a tweet that the teams are being sent "in view of red alert for rainfall and possible flooding/water logging in several districts of Kerala."

One team each will be deployed in Malappuram, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Kottayam, Kannur and Kollam while two teams will be stationed at Idukki.

A single NDRF team usually has a strength of 47 personnel equipped with tree and pole cutters, communication gadgets, inflatable boats and basic medical aid to rescue affected people and to launch relief operations.

The state government has already sought the assistance of the Army and the Air Force to launch rescue operations.

At least six people died and a dozen were missing as heavy rains pounded south and central Kerala Saturday, causing flash floods and landslides in many parts.

Several people have been injured and displaced in rain-related incidents in the southern state where dams in many districts are nearing its full capacity and small towns and villages in the hilly areas are totally cut off from the outside world.

Sunday, October 17, 2021, 8:35 [IST]