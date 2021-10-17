Kerala rains: Amit Shah assures all possible support from Centre

New Delhi, Oct 17: Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday assured all possible support for the people in need in the rain-ravaged parts of the Kerala and has already deployed NDRF teams to aid rescue ops.

Taking to Twitter, Shah wrote, 'Continuously monitoring the situation in parts of #Kerala in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding. The central govt will provide all possible support to help people in need.'

At least ten people died and over a dozen were missing on Saturday as heavy rains pounded south and central Kerala causing flash floods and landslides in many parts, prompting the state government to seek the assistance of the defence forces for rescue operations.

In one of the heavy rains in recent years, the high ranges of central and south Kerala are experiencing almost similar to that of the situation the state faced during the time of devastating floods of 2018 and 2019 but authorities said everything was under control and there was no need for any panic.

Several people have been injured and displaced in rain-related incidents in the southern state where dams in many districts are nearing its full capacity and small towns and villages in the hilly areas are totally cut off from the outside world. However, the rescue teams of the state police and fire force could not reach the affected areas due to floods and adverse weather conditions prevailing there.

Weather officials said Peermade in the hill district of Idukki received 24 cm rains till 5.30 pm on Saturday. Automatic weather stations in North Paravur reported 38mm rains, Muvattupuzha (89.5mm), Palluruthy (34 mm) and Neeleswaram in Northern Kerala district received 125.5mm rains till 8.30 pm, they said.

