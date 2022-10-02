YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Kerala postpones launch of anti-drug awareness drive

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kochi, Oct 2: The Kerala government has postponed the launch of its anti-drug awareness campaign which was scheduled on Sunday following the death of CPI(M) politburo member and former party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

    Kerala postpones launch of anti-drug awareness drive
    Kerala Chief Minister Pinaray Vijayan

    Balakrishnan died on Saturday night at a private hospital in Chennai after battling with cancer. His funeral will be held on Monday and the body will be taken to Kannur district on Sunday for the public and party workers to pay homage.

    Delhi police arrests 2 members of international narcotics cartel, seizes drugs worth over Rs 60 croreDelhi police arrests 2 members of international narcotics cartel, seizes drugs worth over Rs 60 crore

    All the ministers, including the Chief Minister will reach Kannur for the funeral, party sources said. "The launch of the anti-drug awareness campaign on October 2, Gandhi Jayanthi day, has now been postponed to October 6," the Chief Minister's Office said.

    The anti-drug campaign would be made a continuous process and further procedures would be finalised after evaluating the first phase which extends up to November 1, Chief Minister Pinaray Vijayan had said.

    An all-party meeting was convened earlier last week to discuss various aspects of the campaign and to request the support of everyone cutting across politics.

    PTI

    Comments

    More PINARAYI VIJAYAN News  

    Read more about:

    pinarayi vijayan kerala drugs

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X