Delhi Riots
    Kerala: Pope Francis expels Catholic priest Robin Vadakkumchery, convicted of rape from priesthood

    Kochi, Mar 01: Adhering to a policy of 'zero tolerance' for clergy who sexually exploit minors, Pope Francis has expelled a Kerala priestconvicted of rape from all priestly duties and rights, according to church officials.

    Syro-Malabar Church priest Robin Vadakkumchery is currently serving a jail term for impregnating a 16-year-old girl in Mananthavady diocese.

    "Vadakkumchery has been dispensed from the exercise of priestly duties and rights. That means he has been reduced to the state of a layman", a Church official told PTI.

    He was suspended from priestly duties soon after the news about his crime was reported in early 2017.

    A POCSO court in Thalassery last year had sentenced Vadakkumchery to 20 years of Rigorous Imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs three lakh on him.

    Sunday, March 1, 2020, 15:51 [IST]
