    Kerala Polls: Metroman Sreedharan to contest for BJP from Palakkad

    New Delhi, Mar 14: BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh said the saffron party will be contesting in Kerala for 115 seats and the rest of 25 seats will be left for four parties. State BJP chief K Surendran will contest from two constituencies - from Manjeshwar in Kasaragod and Konni in Pathanamthitta.

    Dr E Sreedharan
    Dr E Sreedharan will contest from Palakkad Assembly constituency while former state BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan will be contesting from Nemom seat in Kerala, he said.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 14, 2021, 15:34 [IST]
    X