Kerala police use water cannon on BJP workers protesting against Mayor's corruption

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 11: The Kerala police unleashed an attack on the BJP and BJYM leaders and workers who were demanding the resignation of CPM Mayor Arya Rajendran.

The leaders to be attacked also included the BJP state president, K Surendran, state BJYM president Praful Krishna and several others. The BJP councillors blocked the main gate of the municipal corporation while the BJYM workers marched towards the gate.

A clash between the protesters and the police erupted following which there was tear gas shelling and use of water canons.

Earlier Surendran had said that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was the kind of corruption. He said that corruption is not confined to Thiruvananthapuram Corporation alone. It is visible in all Local Self Government bodies. Hence the BJP is carrying out the agitation across the state.

He also added that the party will not stop the agitation until the Mayor resigns. A proper inquiry should also be initiated against the Mayor, Surendran also added.

Surendran alleged that chemicals were used in the water cannon. He said that the matter should be inquired into and added that a state-wide protest would be held on Saturday.

Story first published: Friday, November 11, 2022, 13:01 [IST]