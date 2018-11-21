Kerala plans aerospace park, to supply components for ISRO projects

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 21: The much awaited space tech park inKerala for which the state government had tied up with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in March this year, would likely to be up and running by June next year.

This will be India's first of its kind 'space park' and will incubate and promote startups in the satellite and space technology sector.

The space tech park will function primarily as a hub for manufacturing of small satellites and rocket launch equipment. It would allow access to other start-ups in space technology and common facilities offered by Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), ISRO's rocket science division.

According to a Financial Express report the Cabinet of Kerala state government has given the green signal for the space park initiative with the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), the rocket science arm of the ISRO.

The state Cabinet has cleared permission to allow 3.94 acre of land in Technocity, Thiruvananthapuram, on 90-year lease.

In the vicinity of the upcoming space park, there's - Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) which is located at Valiamala, Thiruvananthapuram, and presence of this makes the centre a perfect integrated ecology for space technology.

The idea is to create a manufacturing hub for small satellites and rocket launching devices. This nano space park will enable start-ups in the space technology to upgrade themselves with the state-of-the-art common facility centre offered by the VSSC.