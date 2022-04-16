Kerala: PFI leader hacked to death

YouTube
    Google Oneindia News

    Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 16: A 43-year old man was allegedly hacked to death in Kerala's Palakkad district on Friday. Subair, a local leader of the Islamist outfit Popular Front of India, was hacked to death at Elappully in the district on Friday afternoon, police said.

    He was allegedly waylaid by a car while on the bike and attacked him using sharp-edged weapons. The incident occurred as he was returning home after offering prayers in a nearby mosque. Police said they suspect it was a political killing.

    PFI alleged the RSS was behind the killing of Subair. RSS has not reacted to the allegations.

    The incident occurred months after S Sanjith, a 27-year old RSS worker, was hacked to death allegedly by activists of the SDPI, the political offshoot of the PFI. Sanjith was attacked in front of his wife in November last year.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 10:52 [IST]
    X