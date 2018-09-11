Kerala nun writes to Vatican seeking justice into rape case against Bishop Franco Mulakkal

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 11: The Kerala nun who had accused Bishop of Jalandhar of raping her multiple times on Tuesday wrote a letter to The Vatican seeking justice into rape case against Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

In a seven-page letter addressed to the Apostolic Nunciature, the nun alleged that Mulakkal, a Roman Catholic church bishop, is using money power to scuttle the complaint against him.

As per a report from ANI, the nun also described the ordeal she allegedly went through at the hands of the bishop, as well as the trauma that she has been facing ever since she spoke about the abuse.

The move comes after members of various Catholic reformation organisations on Saturday protested the alleged laxity in the probe into a complaint of rape filed by the nun. They demanded that he is arrested, and said that their protests will continue until then.

In her complaint lodged with Kottayam district police, the nun accused Mulakkal of raping and having unnatural sex with her multiple times between 2014 and 2016.

On Monday, the Kerala High Court directed the state government to inform it about the steps taken by the special investigation team of the Kerala Police probing the case.