  • search

Kerala nun writes to Vatican seeking justice into rape case against Bishop Franco Mulakkal

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 11: The Kerala nun who had accused Bishop of Jalandhar of raping her multiple times on Tuesday wrote a letter to The Vatican seeking justice into rape case against Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

    Kerala nun writes to Vatican seeking justice into rape case against Bishop Franco Mulakkal

    In a seven-page letter addressed to the Apostolic Nunciature, the nun alleged that Mulakkal, a Roman Catholic church bishop, is using money power to scuttle the complaint against him.

    As per a report from ANI, the nun also described the ordeal she allegedly went through at the hands of the bishop, as well as the trauma that she has been facing ever since she spoke about the abuse.

    The move comes after members of various Catholic reformation organisations on Saturday protested the alleged laxity in the probe into a complaint of rape filed by the nun. They demanded that he is arrested, and said that their protests will continue until then.

    In her complaint lodged with Kottayam district police, the nun accused Mulakkal of raping and having unnatural sex with her multiple times between 2014 and 2016.

    On Monday, the Kerala High Court directed the state government to inform it about the steps taken by the special investigation team of the Kerala Police probing the case.

    Read more about:

    kerala nun vatican

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue