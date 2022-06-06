YouTube
    Google Oneindia News

    Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 6: Kerala government on Sunday said that two cases of highly-contagious Norovirus have been detected in two children residing near Thiruvananthapuram. The health department said that preventive actions have been intensified as the virus spreads through contaminated water and food.

    "Two cases of Norovirus confirmed in Vizhinjam, but there is no need to be concerned. Health department has assessed the situation, samples have been collected and preventive actions have been intensified," Health Minister Veena George said, stating the condition of the two children are stable.

    The infection, similar to the diarrhoea-inducing rotavirus, was detected after samples of students who complained of food poisoning were tested at a government lab. Officials suspect the food poisoning took place after the students took mid-day meals at school.

    State Health Minister Veena George said the disease is highly-contagious and urged the people to maintain hygiene.

    The Minister said the norovirus can be cured and prevented from spreading.

    Norovirus can be transmitted through contaminated food, water, and surfaces through cases of vomiting and/or diarrhoea, headaches and body aches, the Health Department said. In extreme cases, loss of fluids occur and that could lead to dehydration, it said while urgingt he people to follow precautions such as repeatedly washing hands with soap after using the lavatory.

    X