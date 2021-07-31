Kerala News Live Updates: Over 5 lakh vaccines administered in a day

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2021 Declared: How to check

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Thiruvananthapuram, July 31: As the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc, Kerala will be under complete lockdown from July 31, 2021 to August 1, 2021.

The decision to impose a complete weekend curfew comes as the state has been recording more than 22,000 daily COVID-19 cases every day.

Some of the worst affected districts in Kerala are Malappuram, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam.

Newest First Oldest First Central team in Kerala amid covid spike A central team headed by Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh, Director of National Centre for Disease Control reached the Alapuzha collectorate. The meeting is to be held with district administration representatives. The team will discuss measures to control Covid-19 in the state. Kerala govt launches 'Let's Go Digital' project The Higher Education Department issued orders to implement the 'Let's Go Digital' project and setting up a committee for the same After schools, the higher education institutions will adopt digital path for studies in Kerala as regular classes are not possible due to the continuing threat of the COVID-19 spread. MaskUp Kerala #MaskUp #Kerala!



Let's #Unite2FightCorona and we will definitely overcome this pandemic soon!



Take the #JanAndolan pledge: https://t.co/gaCIhQQ7u3 #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/ph9aOdqUk2 — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) July 31, 2021 MaskUp Kerala campaign amid spike in covid cases. Emergency COVID fund sent to state, says health minister "Rs 1,827.80 crore (15% of the total amount of 'Emergency COVID Response Package') fixed by the Central Government to fight against COVID19 has been sent to the states and UTs," tweets Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Don’t blame the Kerala model, say experts Dr Gagandeep Kang, one of India’s most respected virologists has said "“Kerala has witnessed a sharp rise in cases but that is not to say its model has failed." It has been found that the micro-containment zones need to be set up in all the places where clustering of cases are observed, the Kerala government said after analysing the Covid-19 situation in the state. Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan will on Saturday review the situation in 10 states, including Kerala, where cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are on the rise even as the rest of the country has reported fewer infections The six-member central team headed by Dr S K Singh, director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), will be touring eight districts in the state where more Covid-19 cases are being reported. Over 5 lakh vaccines administered in a day Amidst an huge spike in numbers, Kerala administered over 5 lakh vaccines in a day. 5.05 lakh vaccines were administered in Kerala on Friday. The state also reported 20,772 new COVID-19 cases in a single day. Stalker kills house surgeon in Kerala In a shocking incident a stalker killed a dental student, P V Manasa who was a house surgeon at the Indira Gandhi Dental College in Kothamangalam. The stalker identified as Rakhil from Kannur later took his own life. The police said that he has been harassing her for sometime. He forcibly entered the house she was living in and shot her from a close range. The surge in Covid cases in Kerala, which is now leading the country in the number of daily infections and total cases, has caused concern while the pandemic situation is easing in other parts of the country. Kerala positivity rate at 13.61 per cent The high test positivity rate (TPR) of 13.61 per cent, despite fast-tracked vaccination drives, has forced the Pinarayi Vijayan government to impose complete lockdown in the state for the weekend – July 31 and August 1. Nearly one in every two new Covid-19 infections recorded in India over the past week have come from Kerala. The centre has sent a six-member multi-disciplinary team to Kerala on Thursday to monitor the on-ground Covid-19 situation there and suggest measures to control the spread of infection Kerala, which efficiently managed the outbreak last year, is now single-handedly responsible for the alarmingly high caseload of the country. 20k cases reported for fourth straight day The situation in Kerala is under control, but the state is running out vaccines, the government has said. Meanwhile Kerala reported over 20,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth straight day. Kerala accounts for more than 50 percent of all the new cases in the country. India’s daily cases have fallen after a devastating second wave that overwhelmed the healthcare system, and vaccination efforts are gaining steam. Kerala has announced a two-day lockdown as it plans to curb the spread of infections in the country’s leading COVID-19 hotspot. 