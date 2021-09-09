YouTube
    Kerala man who migrated to Kashmir for Hijrah charged by NIA in ISIS module case

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 09: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against three persons in connection with the Kerala Islamic State case. The three accused to be chargesheeted are Mohammad Ameen, Mushab Anwar and Rahees Rasheed.

    Kerala man who migrated to Kashmir for Hijrah charged by NIA in ISIS module case
    Representational Image

    The NIA had registered a suo-motu case against 7 persons pertaining to the terror activities of one Mohammad Ameen and his associates.They had been running various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms including Hoop, Telegram and Instagram. The channels were being run with an intention of propagating violent Jihad ideology of the ISIS and radicalising and recruiting new members for the outfit.

    The probe had revealed that following the decline of the ISIS in Iraq and Syria, Ameen had visited Kashmir in March 2020 for religious migration or Hijrah. While engaging in acts of terror, Ameen was also involved in raising and distributing funds along with co-accused Rahees Rasheed and a Kashmir based accused Mohammad Waqar Lone.

    Ameen and the other accused were affiliated with the ISIS and were also involved in radicalisation, recruitment, terror funding and luring gullible Muslim youth to join the ISIS, the NIA said.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 9, 2021, 9:47 [IST]
    X