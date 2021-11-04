Kerala man arrested for assaulting Vijay Sethupathi’s aide in Bengaluru airport

Puneeth Rajkumar’s last rites to take place tomorrow: Many yet to pay last respects says CM Bommai

Bengaluru, Nov 4: A Kerala man has been reportedly arrested by the Bengaluru cops for allegedly assaulting an aide of Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi at the Kempe Gowda International Airport on Tuesday.

As per the reports, the cops registered a suo moto case after the video of the incident went viral on social media sites. The accused hails from Kerala but settled in Bengaluru, reports claim.

On Tuesday night, Vijay Sethupathi and his team members were returning to Chennai from the Bengaluru airport when the man approached for a selfie with the actor. Sensing that he was drunk, the Tamil actor turned down his request and his aide pushed the Keralite away.

Enraged by this, the man allegedly attacked the assistant, the sources said. After an altercation, the drunken man and the people accompanying Sethupathy reached a compromise and decided to not lodge a police complaint.

Before that speculations were rife on social media that the actor was attacked in Bengaluru by an unidentified man, but the video had cleared that Sethupathi was not assaulted, but his aide was attacked by the man.

Actor #VijaySethupathi attacked in Bengaluru Airport. Wtf is this ? What action taken against this person ? pic.twitter.com/4K7weNhoFl — hariprasad (@Hari2tweets) November 3, 2021

On the work front, National Award-winning actor Vijay Sethupathi is working on a couple of movies including Vikram, Gandhi Talkies and Mumbaikar.

Story first published: Thursday, November 4, 2021, 17:34 [IST]