Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab witness upsurge in daily COVID-19 cases

New Delhi, Feb 20: India's present active caseload now consists of 1.30% of India's total Positive Cases. India's total Active Caseload is pegged at 1,43,127 today. Some States are seeing an upsurge in daily new cases. There has been rise in daily cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Kerala continues to report high number of daily new cases. In last 7 days, Chhattisgarh has also seen a rise in daily active new cases. In last 24 hours, 259 daily new cases have been reported.

In the past week, Maharashtra has exhibited a spike in the number of daily new cases, accounting for highest number of daily new cases in the country today. In last 24 hours, 6,112 daily new case has been reported in the state.

Similar to Maharashtra, Punjab has also shown a sudden spike in the number of daily new cases reported in last 7 days with 383 daily new cases in last 24 hours.

Since, 13th Feb 2021, Madhya Pradesh is also witnessing a rise in number of daily new cases. In last 24 hours, 297 daily new cases have been registered in the state.

The importance of adherence of COVID appropriate behavior is strongly reiterated for breaking the chain of transmission of the virus and containment of spread of the disease.

However, with the better healthcare infrastructure facilities and Test-Track-Treat method, more than 21 crore (21,02,61,480) tests have been conducted in the country. The cumulative national Positivity Rate has seen a consistent decline in last thirteen days. It presently stands at 5.22%.

A total of 1,07,15,204 vaccine doses have been administered through 2,22,313 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am today. These include 63,28,479 HCWs (1st dose), 8,47,161 HCWs (2nd dose) and 35,39,564 FLWs (1st dose).

The 2nd dose of COVID19 vaccination started on 13th February, 2021 for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the 1st dose. Vaccination of the FLWs started on 2nd Feb 2021.