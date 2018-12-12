Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
Party20182013
CONG11458
BJP109165
IND43
OTH34
RAJASTHAN - 199
Party20182013
CONG9921
BJP73163
IND137
OTH149
CHHATTISGARH - 90
Party20182013
CONG6839
BJP1549
BSP+71
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
Party20182014
TRS8863
TDP, CONG+2137
AIMIM77
OTH39
MIZORAM - 40
Party20182013
MNF265
IND80
CONG534
OTH10
    Kerala Lottery Result Today: Akshaya AK-373 Today Lottery Results LIVE

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 12: The Kerala Lottery today Akshaya AK-373 Today Lottery Results will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    Kerala Lottery Result Today: Akshaya AK-373 Today Lottery Results LIVE

    The live results will begin at 3 pm and the full results will be made available by 4 pm.

    The draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan Auditorium using a lottery machine.
    The first prize is Rs 60 lakh, while the second is Rs 5 lakh. The third prize is Rs 1 lakh while there is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

    The fourth and fifth prize is at Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively. There is a sixth and seventh prize at Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 respectively. The 8th prize is Rs 100.

    The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction. The results once declared will be available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 11:14 [IST]
