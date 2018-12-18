Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS-136 Today Lottery Results LIVE, win Rs 60 lakh

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 18: The Kerala Lottery today Sthree Sakthi SS-136 Today Lottery Results will be declared today. The results, once declared will be available on the official website.

The live results will begin at 3 pm and the full result will be available at 4 pm.

The draw will be held at the Sree Chithra Home Auditorium using a lottery machine.

The first prize for today's lottery draw is Rs 60 lakh, while the second is Rs 10 lakh. The third prize is Rs 5,000 while there is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

The fourth and fifth prize is at Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. There is a sixth and seventh prize at Rs 500 and Rs 200 respectively. The 8th prize is Rs 100.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

The results once declared will be available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.