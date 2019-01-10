Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN-247 Today Lottery results LIVE, win Rs 80 lakh

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 10: The Kerala Lottery Today Karunya Plus KN-247 Today Lottery Results will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The live result will begin at 3 pm and the full results will be made available by 4 pm.

The draw will be held at Sree Chithra Home Auditorium using a lottery machine.

The first prize is Rs 80 lakh, while the second is Rs 5 lakh. The third price is Rs 1 lakh and there is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth and fifth prizes are Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively. The sixth prize is Rs 1,000 while the 7th and 8th prizes are Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction. The results once declared will be available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.