Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya KR-369 LIVE, first prize Rs 80 lakh

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 3: The Kerala Lottery Result Today Karunya KR-369 Today Lottery result will be declared. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The draw will be held at the Gorkey Bhavan, Vanrosss, Palayam, Thiruvanthapuram. The live results will start at 3 pm and the full result will be available at 4 pm. The first prize is Rs 80 lakh and the weekly lottery draw will be conducted by the Kerala Lottery Department at

Sree Chithra Home Auditorium using a lottery machine. The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette. The winning ticket should be surrendered in 30 days. To check the winning number go to www.keralalotteryresult.net.