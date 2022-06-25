Kerala govt employees, pensioners to get medical insurance: Check details here

Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'Karunya KR-555' result time, winning numbers and prize money

India

oi-Prakash KL

Kochi, Jun 25: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) will announce the results of 'Karunya KR-555' on Saturday at 3 pm.

The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 80 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

As per the Kerala State Lottery Department, the live results will be available at 3 pm and the official results will be out after 4 pm.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find 'Karunya KR-555' Result Today 25-6-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 9:56 [IST]