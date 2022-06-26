Kerala Lottery Result 2022 Today: Akshaya AK-545 Winners List to be out at 3 pm

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check 'Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-5' winning numbers list for June 26

India

oi-Prakash KL

Kochi, Jun 26: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-5' on Sunday.

The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 1 crore. The second prize will be Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 5,000. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

4th Prize: Rs 2,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

1st Price - Rs. 1,00,00,000/-(1 crore)

FD 206846

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

FA 206846 FB 206846

FC 206846 FE 206846

FF 206846 FG 206846

FH 206846 FJ 206846

FK 206846 FL 206846 FM 206846

2nd Price - Rs. 10,00,000/-(10 Lakh)

FM 321105

3rd Price - Rs. 5,000/-

0474 1060 1306 1685 3550 3949 4141 4811 4994 5052 5184 5392 6034 6502 6605 6770 7047 7590 7806 8195 8822 8899 9423

For the tickets ending with the following numbers

4th Price - Rs. 2,000/-

1693 1976 9293 0263 1399 2321 2306 3122 5351 4577 2438 6429

5th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

8007 8615 8436 3061 1383 7303 7129 4699 0356 0225 8803 2166 8446 6827 7591 5513 2729 2340 4203 8016 6608 7001 9378 1574

6th Price - Rs. 5,00/-

8479 4967 2656 3971 5662 3427 6962 9314 1558 5269 8808 9616 9244 8590 8440 8742 7531 2709 7876 9380 9390 7390 3099 2665 7548 2810 0093 6592 5259 2976 2899 3055 0367 8870 6073 5509 1841 8496 6728 8562 3898 9407 4125 0245 5100 5445 2975 5669 8457 7486 8243 2799 7343 6654 1035 6122 5820 7589 8613 2894 2856 7447 8775 4879 8573 0315 6587 4671 3393 8541 3592 0655 0144 6963 6575 1889 3499 2790 1817 4223 0402 1318 5586 1513 9249 7458 9866 7411 8552 9330 4032 2969 3257 1819 9255 3059

7th Price - Rs. 100/-

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-5 Result Today 26-6-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.