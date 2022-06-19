Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check 'Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-4' winning numbers list for June 19
New Delhi, Jun 19: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-4' on Sunday.
The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 1 crore. The second prize will be Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 5,000. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.
The price of the ticket is Rs 40.
1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh
3rd Prize: Rs 5,000
4th Prize: Rs 2,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
Check Winning Numbers:
1st Price - Rs 1 crore
FY 220008 (KOTTAYAM)
Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-
FN 220008 FO 220008 FP 220008 FR 220008 FS 220008
FT 220008 FU 220008 FV 220008 FW 220008 FX 220008
FZ 220008
2nd Price - Rs. 10,00,000/-(10 Lakh)
FU 122565 (KAYAMKULAM)
3rd Price - Rs. 5,000/-
0136 0203 0283 0447 0677
1700 2979 3074 3640 4055
4893 6044 6508 7154 7198
7323 7832 8565 8973 8977
9418 9512 9840
4th Price - Rs. 2,000/-
0251 1395 1945 2188 2594
3837 6495 7069 7948 8274
9535 9777
5th Price - Rs. 1,000/-
0320 0908 1349 1614 1665
1912 2062 2224 2377 2599
3029 3292 3823 4260 4353
6723 7305 7544 7667 7861
8406 8717 8944 9432
6th Price - Rs. 500/-
0081 0100 0193 0318 0523
0533 0651 1178 1265 1525
1772 1779 1880 1923 2307
2475 2543 2575 2588 2769
3054 3078 3098 3099 3135
3367 3395 3601 3606 3631
3754 4226 4310 4563 4811
5014 5103 5204 5296 5369
5461 5551 5571 5582 5695
5799 5940 5942 6320 6369
6395 6466 6492 6539 6607
6677 6748 6769 6777 6812
6817 6866 6868 6960 7041
7217 7237 7293 7306 7819
7845 7872 7884 7895 7936
8002 8003 8070 8173 8309
8322 8599 8699 8843 9082
9187 9255 9309 9352 9381
9549 9553 9610 9788 9937
9983
7th Price - Rs. 100/-
0236 0367 0423 0487 0488
0620 0721 0799 0831 0909
0927 1035 1038 1095 1170
1238 1304 1324 1360 1425
1450 1464 1596 1689 1702
1836 1861 1883 1894 1954
2118 2146 2286 2336 2339
2345 2443 2451 2453 2466
2797 3019 3061 3090 3101
3122 3294 3386 3465 3466
3503 3513 3541 3647 3680
3979 4099 4112 4181 4306
4307 4461 4551 4624 4702
4905 4981 5186 5208 5234
5413 5476 5506 5627 5746
5764 5811 5823 6004 6150
6187 6526 6555 6844 6875
6953 6971 7122 7410 7453
7496 7608 7692 7707 7733
7754 7784 7786 7803 8001
8132 8180 8196 8217 8226
8305 8324 8545 8546 8674
8818 8913 8923 8971 9179
9215 9310 9460 9483 9517
9531 9605 9721 9749 9892
9996
Where to check the result?
Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/
On the home page, Find Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-4 Result Today 19-6-2022
Click the link and it will take you to the result page
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.
People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.
It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.