    Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check 'Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-4' winning numbers list for June 19

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 19: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-4' on Sunday.

    Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-4 winning numbers list for June 19
    Representational image

    The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 1 crore. The second prize will be Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 5,000. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

    The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

    1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh
    3rd Prize: Rs 5,000
    4th Prize: Rs 2,000
    5th Prize: Rs 1,000
    6th Prize: Rs 500
    7th Prize: Rs 100
    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    Check Winning Numbers:

    1st Price - Rs 1 crore

    FY 220008 (KOTTAYAM)

    Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-
    FN 220008 FO 220008 FP 220008 FR 220008 FS 220008
    FT 220008 FU 220008 FV 220008 FW 220008 FX 220008
    FZ 220008

    2nd Price - Rs. 10,00,000/-(10 Lakh)

    FU 122565 (KAYAMKULAM)

    3rd Price - Rs. 5,000/-

    0136 0203 0283 0447 0677
    1700 2979 3074 3640 4055
    4893 6044 6508 7154 7198
    7323 7832 8565 8973 8977
    9418 9512 9840

    4th Price - Rs. 2,000/-

    0251 1395 1945 2188 2594
    3837 6495 7069 7948 8274
    9535 9777

    5th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

    0320 0908 1349 1614 1665
    1912 2062 2224 2377 2599
    3029 3292 3823 4260 4353
    6723 7305 7544 7667 7861
    8406 8717 8944 9432

    6th Price - Rs. 500/-

    0081 0100 0193 0318 0523
    0533 0651 1178 1265 1525
    1772 1779 1880 1923 2307
    2475 2543 2575 2588 2769
    3054 3078 3098 3099 3135
    3367 3395 3601 3606 3631
    3754 4226 4310 4563 4811
    5014 5103 5204 5296 5369
    5461 5551 5571 5582 5695
    5799 5940 5942 6320 6369
    6395 6466 6492 6539 6607
    6677 6748 6769 6777 6812
    6817 6866 6868 6960 7041
    7217 7237 7293 7306 7819
    7845 7872 7884 7895 7936
    8002 8003 8070 8173 8309
    8322 8599 8699 8843 9082
    9187 9255 9309 9352 9381
    9549 9553 9610 9788 9937
    9983

    7th Price - Rs. 100/-

    0236 0367 0423 0487 0488
    0620 0721 0799 0831 0909
    0927 1035 1038 1095 1170
    1238 1304 1324 1360 1425
    1450 1464 1596 1689 1702
    1836 1861 1883 1894 1954
    2118 2146 2286 2336 2339
    2345 2443 2451 2453 2466
    2797 3019 3061 3090 3101
    3122 3294 3386 3465 3466
    3503 3513 3541 3647 3680
    3979 4099 4112 4181 4306
    4307 4461 4551 4624 4702
    4905 4981 5186 5208 5234
    5413 5476 5506 5627 5746
    5764 5811 5823 6004 6150
    6187 6526 6555 6844 6875
    6953 6971 7122 7410 7453
    7496 7608 7692 7707 7733
    7754 7784 7786 7803 8001
    8132 8180 8196 8217 8226
    8305 8324 8545 8546 8674
    8818 8913 8923 8971 9179
    9215 9310 9460 9483 9517
    9531 9605 9721 9749 9892
    9996

    Where to check the result?

    Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

    On the home page, Find Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-4 Result Today 19-6-2022

    Click the link and it will take you to the result page

    The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

    People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

    It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 17:32 [IST]
    X