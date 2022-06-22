DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022 likely today: How to check

Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'AKSHAYA AK 554' prize money and winning numbers

India

oi-Prakash KL

Kochi, Jun 22: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'AKSHAYA AK 554' on Wednesday at 3 pm.

The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 70 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

7th Prize: Rs 500

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

1st Price - Rs. 70,00,000/- AT 635622 (CHERTHALA)

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

AN 635622 AO 635622

AP 635622 AR 635622

AS 635622 AU 635622

AV 635622 AW 635622

AX 635622 AY 635622 AZ 635622

2nd Price - Rs. 5,00,000/-

AV 514006 (NEYYATTINKARA)

3rd Price - Rs. 1,00,000/-

AN352051

AO 355513

AP 294988

AR 854104

AS 508015

AT 385225

AU 743935

AV 747490

AW 182476

AX 622716

AY 295016

AZ 695716

4th Price - Rs. 5,000/-

1039 1053 1805 2178 2248 2303 2376 3189 3968 4897 5364 6011 6440 6599 9176 9293 9870 9967

5th Price - Rs. 2,000/-

2798 3936 5686 7460 8274 9781 9869

6th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

1341 1686 1867 1941 3200 3778 4082 4150 4281 4483 4824 5566 5929 6509 6675 7021 7396 7611 8377 8708 8807 9009 9028 9087 9295 9382

7th Price - Rs. 500/-

0813 0879 0919 1031 1154 1284 1292 1346 1603 1722 1969 1984 2221 2253 2354 2373 2434 2745 3066 3425 3557 3575 3583 3682 3707 3852 3898 3929 4191 4238 4484 4681 4760 4869 5154 5183 5448 5600 5622 5787 6069 6548 6568 6604 6609 6716 6768 6928 6994 7069 7072 7201 7257 7324 7536 7727 7880 7894 7924 8078 8109 8173 8211 8220 8224 8604 8660 8975 9163 9302 9534 9646

8th Price - Rs. 100/-

9525 4833 4048 2334 9979 2077 6238 5727 2731 3979 2128 8503 2791 2958 2840 7323 5951 9434 6049 8622 1989 7912 0479 0537 9932 4628 9832 1821 5242 8157 0548 7629 2523 2460 8221 7145 4842 5184 1309 1970 3522 4857 8379 6691 1362 2666 6861 2471 9965 8893 3010 2335 3370 0152 0303 6580 6775 3632 1033 3221 7492 6224 9821 4152 0631 2845 1131 1227 0543 7710 2637 0516 6211 1943 1547 9849 7073 5301 1516 6728 7079 5742 0465 4619 4438 6743 3587 7114 4611 3155 3676 8392 3964 4957 7901 8370 5415 7521 2506 8869 8624 7473 6619 8122 1494 1468 1898 1273 7756 7341 0352 8297 4607 2576 1061 1187 4459 3437 8694 4367 8510 2093 6808

Where to check the result?

Log into: https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, find 'AKSHAYA AK 554' Result Today 22-6-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.