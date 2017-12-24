Kerala Lottery Pournami RN 319 results to be out

The Kerala lottery department will announce Pournami RN 319 lottery 2017 results on Sunday.

The lottery draw will be conducted on time and result will get announced LIVE at the venue as the draw will proceed. The first winning number will be declared LIVE as well at 3.33 pm.

Meanwhile, the lottery gets conducted by Kerala Lottery Department which is straight under the State Government of Kerala and Kerala lotteries are very famous in the state because the authorities manage the lotteries with transparency. Though, winning numbers are usually very rare therefore make sure you cross-check your lottery number (if you have) with official results after 4.30 pm.

The winning amounts of Pournami RN 319 Prize will be:

1st Prize- Rs. 6,500,000/ (Sixty-Five Lakh Rupees)

2nd Prize Rs 500,000/ (Five Lakh Rupees)

3rd Prize Rs. 100,000/- (One Lakh Rupees)

4th Prize- Rs. 10,000/- (Ten Thousand Rupees)

5th Prize- Rs. 5,000/- (Five Thousand Rupees)

6th Prize- Rs. 1,000/- (One Thousand Rupees)

7th Prize- Rs. 500/- (Five Hundred Rupees)

8th Prize- Rs. 100/- (One hundred Rupees)

You can also download Kerala Lottery App to stay updated with the notifications.

OneIndia News