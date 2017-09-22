Kerala Lottery: Onam Bumper 2017 results out

The Kerala lottery department has announced the Onam Bumper 2017 results on Friday. The bumper prize went to the ticket that had the number AJ 442876. The prize money for the first position is Rs 10 crore. The draw was held in the presence of Minister Kadakampally Surendran.

The draw was held at Sree Chithra Home Auditorium, Pazhavangadi, East Fort, Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala government reportedly earned a profit of Rs 59 crore (GST added) through the sale of Onam Bumper lottery this year.

After a total sale of 65 lakh tickets, the government received Rs 145 crore. Rs 59 crore is the profit that remains after distributing the prizes.

