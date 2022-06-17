YouTube
    Kerala Lottery Result: Check 'Monsoon Bumper-2022 (BR-86)' result date, time and prize money

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 17: The result of Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper-2022 (BR-86) will be announced on July 17.

    The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 10 crore. The second prize will be Rs 50 lakh (one prizes in each series) while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 5 lakh (two prizes in each series). The consolation prize is Rs 1 lakh.

    Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper-2022 (BR-86) result: Check winning numbers and prize money

    As per the Kerala State Lottery Department, the live results will be available at 2 pm and the official results will be out after 3 pm.

    The price of the ticket is Rs 250.

    1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
    2nd Prize: Rs 50 Lakh
    3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh (No of prizes: 12)
    4th Prize: Rs 1 lakh (up to 54 numbers)
    5th Prize: Rs 5,000 (Up to 19,440)
    6th Prize: Rs 2,000 (Up to 27,000)
    7th Prize: Rs 1,000 (up to 38,880)
    8th Prize: Rs 5,00 (up to 68,040)
    Consolation Prize: Rs 1 lakh (no of prizes: 5)

    Where to check the result?

    • Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/
    • On the home page, Find 'New : Monsoon Bumper BR 86'
    • Click the link and it will take you to the result page
    • The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.
    • People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.
    • It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

