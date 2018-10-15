Kerala lottery 2018: Nava Kerala NK 1 result check here

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 15: The Kerala Lottery Nava Kerala NK 1 result 2018 will be declared today. The live results are available on the official website.

The full result is being published on the official website.

The draw was held at Gorkey Bhavan, Vanross, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The draw was conducted by the Kerala lottery department using a lottery machine.

The prize winner are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette. The winning ticket should be surrendered in 30 days. The winner will get the prize after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

To check the winning number either go to https://keralalotteryresults.today or https://www.keralalotteryresult.net.