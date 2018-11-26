Kerala JD(S) minister Mathew T Thomas resigns, will be replaced by MLA Krishnankutty

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 26: Kerala Water Resources Minister Mathew T Thomas resigned from his post on Monday as per the directions of the central committee of the Janata Dal (Secular). The party has decided to replace Thomas with senior MLA K Krishnankutty.

The JD(S) had last week handed over to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan a letter from its national president H D Deve Gowda on the party's decision to replace its cabinet nominee Mathew T Thomas.

Also Read | Inflow of pilgrims yet to pick up at the Sabarimala Temple

The state party meeting will be convened to take a call on this soon after the swearing in of Krishnankutty. Considering the infighting, the state leaders are likely to leave the decision to the national leadership.