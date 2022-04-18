Kerala: Isolated heavy rains accompanied by lightning, storm likely to continue till Thursday

Explainer: How the heatwave has hit wheat production

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 18: In Kerala, isolated heavy rain accompanied by lightning and thunderstorm is likely to continue till Thursday.

Met Department has forecast rainfall ranging from 64.5 to 115.5 millimetres across the State for the next four days. Alert has been issued to different districts.

The pre-monsoon showers that brought relief from scorching heat, have caused huge destruction to standing crops and properties in several parts of Kerala in recent days.

Story first published: Monday, April 18, 2022, 11:03 [IST]