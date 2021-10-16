Kerala: Idukki water level touches 2,390.86 ft

Kochi, Oct 16: Water level in Idukki dam reached 2,390.86ft, forcing the authorities on Friday to issue a blue alert. The blue alert level is 2,372.58 ft while the water level in the reservoir is 2,370.78 ft.

The full level of the dam is 2,404 feet. The water level is related to the Mean Sea Level and catchment area.

Heavy rains lashed Kerala, especially the south and central regions on Saturday, causing water-logging in several areas and leaving many rivers in spate, as the weathermen sounded 'red alert' predicting extremely heavy rainfall in five districts of the state.

According to the latest update of the Indian Meteorological Department, the 'Red Alert' was sounded for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur districts.

An orange alert, warning of very heavy rainfall was issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

"Under the influence of the Low pressure area over Southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast, Kerala is expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls till the morning of October 17. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected on 18th and further reduction in rainfall from 19th morning," an IMD statement said here.

The water level in some rivers is expected to rise and shutters of certain dams are likely to be opened, he said adding that those living in its catchment areas should be ready to follow the instructions of authorities.

Four shutters of Neyyar Dam here were raised by a total of 240 cm in view of the rising water level, the authorities said adding that the shutters of Aruvikkara Dam would be raised to 350 cm from the present 310 cm in the afternoon.

Destruction of roads was reported in many places including in Kollam and Kottayam districts while severe waterlogging made life miserable in Kuttanad region, popularly known as the 'rice bowl' of the state spread in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts.

Story first published: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 15:31 [IST]