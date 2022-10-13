It is a very cruel thing: KK Shailaja on Kerala 'human sacrifice' case

Kerala human sacrifice: Killer's Facebook posts just days after women's murder

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 13: Bhagaval Singh a traditional healer, who is accused of allegedly killing two women in "human sacrifice" often posted poetry on Facebook, and described himself as "self-employed in alternative medicine".

Singh's neibours are still in shock as he was a silent man and well-known as a social worker in the area.

With more than 1,000 followers, Singh was also quite active on the social media platform Facebook.

According to his bio on Facebook, he was "self-employed in alternative medicine". He studied at Kerala University and St Thomas College in Kozhencherry.

Singh posted Haikus, the traditional Japanese poem of 17 syllables on Facebook.

His latest post on Facebook read: "A furnace, blacksmith's wife at work, her body bent over."

The Kerala police have labelled the main accused in the human sacrifice case as a pervert.

Shafi convinced the couple that human sacrifice would solve their financial issues and brought them under his influence. Singh was a traditional massage therapist.

Kochi City Police Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam

Shafi is a pervert and a sadist, with a mindset to cause injury, harm and death. "He will make up any story, trap anyone." He said Shafi faces many cases, including theft and rape, against him.

In one of the rape cases, a 75-year-old woman was raped, and was inflicted injuries on various parts of her body.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 23:37 [IST]