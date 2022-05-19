YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala: Heavy rains lashes several parts, Control Rooms set up to tackle emergencies

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 19: In Kerala, heavy rains lashed several parts of the state last night, especially in the central and northern districts.

    Many low-lying areas in Kochi city have been inundated as rains continued throughout the night.

    Kerala: Heavy rains lashes several parts, Control Rooms set up to tackle emergencies

    Those staying along the banks of river Periyar in Ernakulam district have been asked to remain alert. Control Rooms have been set up by the health, fire, coastal police, and fisheries departments to tackle emergencies.

    Idukki district also received heavy rains last night. At Nedumkandam, an uprooted tree fell on a house early this morning, entrapping its occupants for nearly an hour. They escaped unhurt.

    The districts in north Kerala, where a red alert was issued yesterday, also received heavy rains.

    Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an orange alert for the districts of Kannur and Kasargod today, indicating the possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. A yellow alert has been issued to six districts in the state.

    The Met Department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea.

    Comments

    More HEAVY RAINS News  

    Read more about:

    heavy rains weather kerala

    Story first published: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 11:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 19, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X