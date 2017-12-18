Kerala HC upholds school’s decision of suspending students for hugging

A decision by a school to suspend two students for hugging has been upheld by the Kerala High Court.

On July 21 two students- a boy and a girl were suspended by the St Thomas CBSE School in Thiruvananthapuram after they hugged each other during a public function.

The boy in his defence said that the hug was congratulatory as the girl who was a friend had performed well on stage during the event. A teacher who saw the students hug each other took them to the principal. Citing violation of discipline, the school suspended the students.

The parents then approached the State Child Rights Commission. The commission asked the school to admit the boy. The school then moved the Kerala High Court against the decision. The decision taken by the school was upheld while the order of the commission was quashed.

OneIndia News