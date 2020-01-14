  • search
Trending Iran
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala Govt moves Supreme Court against CAA

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 14: The government of Kerala has filed a suit against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The Pinarayi Vijayan-led-Left part has sought a direction to declare the contentious citizenship law as unconstitutional.

    Reportedly, in December the Kerala Assembly had passed a resolution against the CAA, seeking direction from the Centre to cancel the contentious citizenship law that triggered nationwide protests violence.

    Kerala Govt moves Supreme Court against CAA

    The resolution was supported by all the MLAs except BJP's O Rajagopal.

    Accusing the Modi-led-BJP government of executing the RSS agenda of dividing the nation into communal lines in the name of NRC and CAA Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, moved the resolution.

    Earlier, Vijayan had cleared by saying that there will be no detention centers in Kerala. He later added that the state has a long history of secularism, Greeks, Romans, Arabs, everyone reached had reached here. He also talked about Christians and Muslims bonding.

    Kerala CM said that their tradition is of inclusiveness and the state assembly needs to keep this tradition alive.

    Vijayan has called the exercise of CAA as a "violation of the fundamental right of equality".

    Complied with SC order, demolished apartment complexes in Kochi's Maradu: Kerala govt informs

    Reportedly, the CAA 2019 passed by both houses of the Parliament has created concern among various communities triggering nationwide protest violence.

    "The Act, which has set new guidelines for granting citizenship, is a violation of the fundamental right of equality as mentioned in Part III of the Constitution," claimed the Kerala CM.

    More SUPREME COURT News

    Read more about:

    supreme court pinarayi vijayan kerala chief minister citizenship bill

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue