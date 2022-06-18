Kerala gold smuggling: ED summons Swapna Suresh on June 22

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jun 18: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Swapna Suresh, the key accused in the gold-smuggling case to appear before the probe agency on June 22.

Suresh has claimed that she was falsely implicated in the case and claimed that former minister, K T Jaleel had filed the complaint after she had divulged information about his "illegal activities" before the court.

Suresh also alleged the involvement of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, two of his family members, former minister K T Jaleel, former Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, former principal secretary to CM, M Sivasankar, and some top bureaucrats "in anti-national activities in UAE Consulate including gold smuggling".

Suresh claimed that she was "cleverly used by these persons" in collusion with the Consulate General of the UAE Consulate using its diplomatic protection.

Suresh said she had disclosed the involvement of the above persons to the Customs Department but that statement was "suppressed by the Customs without taking any action or conducting any investigation" about the involvement of those including the Chief Minister.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 17:33 [IST]