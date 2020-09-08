Kerala gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh shifted to ICU after complaining of chest pain

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kochi, Sep 08: Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh was shifted to the ICU at Government Medical College (GMC), Thrissur on Tuesday where she had been admitted after complaining of chest pain.

Swapna Suresh, who was lodged at Central Prison, Viyyur in Thrissur district had complained of chest pain yesterday following which she was shifted to GMC, Thrissur, Kerala.

Kerala tops literacy rate chart; Andhra Pradesh worst performer

Although a slight variation has been noticed in the ECG report of Swapna, the GMC authorities, however, stated that her condition is satisfactory.

On Thursday, the Kerala Police recorded the arrest of Swapna, in connection with a case related to the forgery of a fake degree certificate to secure a job in the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL) under the Income Tax Department.

International Literacy Day 2020: History, theme and how education coping up amid COVID-19 pandemic

The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5.