Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Swapna Suresh out on bail after 15 months

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 06: Key accused in the infamous gold smuggling case of Kerala, Swapna Suresh is out on bail.

Suresh, who has been behind the bars since June 2020. She had earlier secured bail in cases filed by the customs department and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Kerala High Court had granted her bail on November 2 in the case registered by NIA under UAPA on a Rs 25 Lakhs bail bond and 2 solvent sureties.

Besides her, a bench of Justices K Vinod Chandran and C Jayachandran granted the relief to other accused Mohammed Shafi P, Jalal A M, Rabins Hameed, Ramees K T, Sharafudeen K T, Sarith P S and Mohammed Ali in the case.

The NIA had in February filed its charge sheet against 20 people before a special court here for their alleged involvement in smuggling 30 kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore in diplomatic baggage into Kerala.

The case pertains to the seizure of 30 kg of gold on July 5 last year from a diplomatic baggage at the air cargo of the Trivandrum International Airport by the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, Kochi.

The consignment was found camouflaged in diplomatic baggage from the UAE that is exempted from inspection in accordance with the Vienna Convention.

IAS officer Sivasakar was removed as Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and as the state IT Secretary over his alleged links with Swapna Suresh and other accused in the case.

Story first published: Saturday, November 6, 2021, 12:50 [IST]