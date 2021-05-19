Kerala: Full List of Ministers in Pinarayi Vijayan government

Triple lockdown in 4 Kerala districts kicks in: What is allowed and what's not

oi-Deepika S

Thiruvananthapuram, May 19: The Left Democratic Front created history Bucking the trend of the state changing government's every five years. However, the party chief Pinarayi Vijayan has now come under lens after his surprise and calculated move to drop, KK Shailaja who is being hailed for handling of Nipah outbreak and Covid-19 crisis.

Interestingly, Vijayan has inducted his son-in-law PA Mohammed Riyaz. Riyaz is the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) chief. He married married T Veena, the daughter of Pinaryai Vijayan in June 2020.

Vijayan government in Kerala, to be sworn in on May 20, will have a 21-member cabinet. The oath-taking ceremony of the new Left government would be a low-key affair with limited invitees in view of the COVID-19 situation.

The portfolios of the ministers would be decided by the Chief Minister.

CPI(M), the largest coalition partner, in LDF would have 12 members in the new cabinet while CPI, the second largest party, would have 4 nominees while Kerala Congress (M), Janata Dal (S) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) would have one representative each.

The LDF decided to share the ministerial berths to four of its allies, having a single MLA, on a term basis as there are restrictions to accommodate more than 21 members in the cabinet.

While the CPI(M) and CPI would hold the speaker and deputy speaker posts respectively, the Chief Whip post would go to a KC-M nominee.

Kerala Ministers Probable List 2021

Pinarayi Vijayan- General Administration, Home, Vigilance, Planning and Economic Affairs, IT

KN Balagopal- Finance

Veena George- Health

P Rajeev- Industries, Law

V Sivankutyy- General Education, Labour

K Radhakrishnan- Devaswam, Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes

R Bindu- Higher Education

MV Govindan- Local Self Governments

PA Muhammed Riyas- Tourism, Public Works

VN Vasavan- Registration, Co-operation

Saji Cheriyan- Culture, Fisheries,

V Abdurahman- Welfare of Minorities, Youth, Expats, Sports

K Krishnankutty- Electricity

Ahammed Devarkovil - Ports, Museums

Antony Raju- Transport

AK Saseendran- Forest

Roshy Augustine- Irrigation

P Prasad- Agriculture

GR Anil Food and Civil Supplies

Chinju rani- Animal husbandry, Dairy Development

K Rajan- Land Revenue

Story first published: Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 15:55 [IST]