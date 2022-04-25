Kerala forests a happy hunting ground for naxalites, Islamic terrorists

New Delhi, Apr 25: Kerala which has been witnessing several incidents of radicalisation has also been reporting cases relating to naxalism. In its recent chargesheet, the NIA spoke about the involvement of 20 naxalites from Kerala who were trying to strengthen the outfit and committing acts of terror against India.

Kalidas of Ramanathapuram, Sreemathi B P of Chikamangaluru, Savithri of Chickamangaluru, S Danish of Coimbatore, Vikram Gowda of Uduppi, Soman of Wayanad, Sharmila of Bijapur, R Ragavendran of Vellore, A Santhosh Kumar of Coimbatore, P Thiruvengadam of Thiruvannamalai, B G Krishnamurthy of Chickamangalur, Rajan of Thrissur, Deepak of Bijapur, Dinesh D H of Coimbatore, Karthik of Theni, Ramesh of Bangaluru, T K Rajeevan of Kannur, Ramesh of Ranippettai, Iyyappan of Virudhunagar, Annesh Babu of Thirunelveli have been charged with various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, news agency PTI reported.

The NIA said that the naxalites had conducted meetings and undertaken arms training at the Nilambur forests in Mallapuram district in Kerala. Further the agency learnt that these persons had trespassed into the forests and conspired to conduct training camps and also organised meetings of the Zonal Committee of the banned terror group, CPI (Maoist).

They also observed Commemoration Week and celebrated the formation day of CPI (Maoist), collected men and arms, conducted and participated in the arms and physical training by using prohibited arms in order to carry out terrorist acts for furthering the activities of CPI (Maoist), the NIA said.

The setting up of terror camps in forests is nothing new in Kerala. In an earlier case, the NIA found that terrorists of the Islamic State were setting up camps within the forests. The NIA learnt that these operatives were in the process of setting up an ISIS Daishwilayah or province inside the jungles of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. When it was unraveled in 2020, the NIA said that this was the first of its kind plot.

The NIA in its chargesheet said that there were 20 members part of this module, which was headed by Mehboob Pasha, a Bengaluru based operative and Khaja Moideen from Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu.

They had planned on visiting Shivanasamudra in Karnataka and identify a place in the jungle where training could be imparted. Before they were busted by the NIA, they had already procured tents, bows, arrows, boots, arms, ammunition, sleeping bags, ropes and ladders. They had also procured a large quantity of firecrackers to extract explosive content and make IEDs, the NIA chargesheet read.

Further the NIA also learnt that they had scouted for similar hideouts in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, Kolar, Kodagu (Karnataka), Burdwan, Siliguri (West Bengal) and Chittor in Andhra Pradesh. They wanted to set up ISIS provinces in these jungles and then launch systematic attacks with the primary intention of killing Hindu leaders, government officials, police officers and political leaders, the NIA said.

In its supplementary chargesheet the NIA named Syed Ali, a resident of Thiruvananthapuram. The NIA said that Ali along with the rest of were also making and testing IEDs and used the dark web for communications with their foreign based handler as part of the preparations to wage Jihad. They were also trying to establish a province of the ISIS in the forests of South India, the NIA said.

Story first published: Monday, April 25, 2022, 9:48 [IST]