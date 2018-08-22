Kerala Floods: Youth sends SOS message to take selfie with helicopter

Kochi, Aug 22: An Indian Air Force helicopter pilot engaged in rescue operations in Kerala was in for a shock when he got a false SOS call from a youth. The pilot's video of narrating the incident is doing rounds in social media.

The pilot said, "A youth removes his red shirt and waves at the Helicopter for help and with great difficulty, they descend and when they get close he pulls his mobile out for clicking a Selfie and asks the team to go."

Also Read | Kerala: It has been a policy since Dec 2004 to refuse foreign aid during disasters

#KeralaFloods A youth removes his red shirt and waves at the Helicopter for help and with great difficult they descend and when they get close he pulls his mobile out for clicking a Selfie and asks the team to go. pic.twitter.com/B7naFNyLkd — Suresh N (@surnell) August 20, 2018

The youth's mischievous behaviour has evoked strong reactions in social media platforms. Some of them want legal action against the youth.

Also Read | Kerala floods: India unlikely to accept foreign donations

Also, Kerala Government has instructed Police to take strict measures against such cyber offenders. The Chief Minister's office has warned that anyone who is trying to disrupt it will face serious consequences. The government has spotted some fraudulent messages/posters with altered CMDRF account numbers as well.