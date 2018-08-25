Kerala floods: Over a dozen Emirates SkyCargo carry 175 tons relief materials

Kochi, Aug 25: United Arab Emirates (UAE) SkyCargo took off with relief materials of over 175 tons to Thiruvananthapuram in more than a dozen flights. The cargo will transport the relief goods donated by various UAE-based businesses and organisations, including lifesaving boats, blankets and dry food items to people affected by unprecedented floods in Kerala.

This comes at a time when Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked the BJP-led Centre to explain as to why the aid offered by the UAE cannot be excepted. On the other hand, the BJP unit of the state has asked if the (UAE) even offered a Rs 700 Crore aid.

On Wednesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac and former CM Oommen Chandy, all raised questions as to how the state will recover from the massive damages if the Centre keeps rejecting foreign aid.