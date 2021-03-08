Kerala elections 2021: Times Now-C-Voter opinion poll suggests LDF likely to 82 seats

11 out of 30 MLAs in Puducherry have pending criminal cases against them

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Mar 08: Times Now-C-Voter Poll Survey has suggested that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is likely to win 82 of the total 140 seats in the upcoming Assembly Elections in Kerala. According to the survey, the United Democratic Front (UDF) is likely to grab 56 seats, while the BJP could win just one seat.

According to the survey, the LDF can win 78-86 seats. For UDF, the projections are from 52-60 seats, the BJP from 0-2, and Others 0-2.

The LDF's vote share is likely to suffer a 0.6 per cent hit, from 43.5 per cent in 2016 to 42.9 per cent in 2021. The UDF's vote share is likely to decrease from 38.8 per cent in 2016 to 37.6 per cent in 2021.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's popularity is staggering in the state: 42.34 per cent of people are very much satisfied with the CM's performance. Vijayan tops in the most favoured CM race too.

In Kerala, 36.36 per cent are very much satisfied and 39.66 per cent are satisfied to some extent with the state government's performance.

Kerala assembly seats party-wise (2016)

LDF - 91

UDF - 47

BJP - 1

Others -1

Total - 140