Kerala Election 2021: Result date, counting time, majority seats, exit poll results and more

New Delhi, Apr 30: Results of the assembly elections in Kerala will be declared on May 2, along with four states that includes Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Union Territory of Puducherry.

While Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry went to polls in single phase, Assam and West Bengal had multiple phases. Assam had three phases while West Bengal had 8.

Kerala State Election 2021 Results timings

The date of counting votes of the Kerala legislative election is May 2. The counting of votes will begin in the early morning around 8 am and the final results will be declared by evening, on the same day.

How many constituencies are there in Kerala?

The state consists of a total of 140 constituencies. The term of current Kerala Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 1 June 2021.

Kerala Results 2021: What to Expect

In Kerala, though the battle is clearly between the CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress led-UDF. BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is unlikely to make significant headway in Kerala this election. However, the saffron party is projected to win more than one seat.

Kerala election Results 2021: Majority mark

The Kerala Assembly has 140 seats while the majority mark is 70.

Kerala Election Results 2021: Key Candidates

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

BJP state president K Surendran

BJP state vice president Sobha Surendran

Minister of Health KK Shailaja

Former CM Oommen Chandy

Minister for Water Resources K Krishnankutty

Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan

Metroman E Sreedharan

Former state president Kummanam Rajasekharan

Former DGP Jacob Thomas

Kerala Election Results 2021: Total voter turnout

Kerala has cast its vote to elect its 15th Legislative Assembly with an average voter turnout of 74.02%. In 2016, the voter turnout was 77.35%.

Kerala Election Results 2021: What exit polls say

If the exit polls are right, then Kerala is all set to break a four decade old tradition of alternating between the two main coalitions of the LDF and UDF every five years.

The aggregate of the exit polls conducted by India Today-Axis My India, Republic TC-CNX and P-MARQ suggests that the Pinarayi Vijayan led LDF is returning to power in the state. It suggests that the LDF is likely to win 88 of the 140 seats and the Congress led UDF 50 seats. The BJP is expected to win 2 seats, the poll of polls say.

Kerala Election Results 2021:What happened in 2016

In the previous elections in 2016, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) had won the election bagging around two-third of the total seats to the assembly, defeating the incumbent United Democratic Front (UDF), led by the Indian National Congress (INC), which could only win 47 seats in the election. The BJP won one seat, and the remaining seat was won by an independent, who later formed the party Kerala Janapaksham (Secular).