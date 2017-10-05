"Kerala doesn't need peace lessons from Godse followers," Pinarayi Vijayan tells BJP

Deeming the Bharatiya Janata Party's Jan Suraksha Yatra a 'wet cracker', Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the state did not need peace lessons from them. Accusing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and its leaders for murders in Kerala, Vijayan said that followers of Nathuram Godse had no right to preach peace.

"Kerala has no lessons on peace to learn from people who consider Nathuram Godse their god. If you try to threaten us, remember that we are always ready to take up such challenges," he said reacting to Yogi Adityanath's statements on Wednesday. Vijayan accused the BJP of attempting to demolish secularism with the backing of the Union government. This in reference to the long list of union ministers, Chief ministers of BJP ruled states scheduled to take part in the yatra across Kerala.

While Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the Pinaryi Vijayan government of backing murders of Sangh workers, the Kerala Chief Minister in a series of tweets mocked his UP counterpart's claims.

But dear I am sure this break (BEAUTIFUL-HAPPY-PEACEFUL KERALA trip) would help you to get rejuvenated for facing various issues in UP. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) October 4, 2017

Vijayan while defending his government accused the RSS in Kerala of backing attacks on CPI(M) cadres. The BJP is holding a 15-day yatra against the alleged violence against Sangh Parivar workers in Kerala. Amit Shah inaugurated the same on Tuesday while Yogi Adityanath led it on Wednesday. Shah is expected to take the protest forward on Thursday.

OneIndia News